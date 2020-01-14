Georgia Power donates $25,000 to Wiregrass Tech for Women’s STEM event

Georgia Power donates $25,000 to Wiregrass Tech for Women’s STEM event
Georgia Power donated $25,000 to Wiregrass Georgia Technical College. (Source: Wiregrass Georgia Technical College)
By Kim McCullough | January 14, 2020 at 3:55 PM EST - Updated January 14 at 3:55 PM

BEN HILL CO., Ga. (WALB) - Georgia Power has donated $25,000 to Wiregrass Georgia Technical College for their second annual Women in STEM Symposium event.

The event is set for June 4.

The Women’s STEM Symposium reaches out to high school counselors, teachers and administrators across the 11 counties Wiregrass serves.

The purpose of the event is to discuss how to keep middle school to high school-aged girls engaged in STEM career fields.

“The support from Georgia Power will allow us to bring in nationally recognized speakers and expert trainers in STEM fields. We will be able to use the funds to provide appropriate and engaging training for our secondary partners in methods that recruit, retain and provide support for girls interested in STEM classes and careers.”
Angela Hobby, vice president of enrollment management and event coordinator

Georgia Power is partnering with Wiregrass to bring training within a day’s drive for most secondary schools in South Georgia as well as to highlight just how many opportunities there are for great careers in STEM for girls.

Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.