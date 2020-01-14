Cordele homicide investigation underway

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - An early Tuesday morning homicide is under investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Cordele Police Department.
Cordele police responded to a shots fired call on 4th Avenue and 3rd Street. Police found a man dead and he was later identified as a 31-year-old Cordele resident, according to the Cordele Police Department.
“We are saddened by this senseless loss of life and are working diligently to identify those involved,” Lewis Green, Cordele police chief, said. "Because this an active investigation, we will not be able to release the name of the victim or any specific details surrounding this incident at this time. However, as soon as we are able to release that information, we will. If anyone has any information pertaining this incident, please contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Region 3 office at (229) 931-2439 or the Cordele Police Department at (229) 276-2921.”
This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.
