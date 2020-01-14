Armed robbers hit Dawson Road restaurant

The Chicken Salad Chick on Dawson Road was hit with an armed robbery Monday night. (Source: WALB)
By Jim Wallace | January 13, 2020 at 9:46 PM EST - Updated January 13 at 9:46 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Monday night armed robbery of a Northwest Albany restaurant is under investigation, according to the Albany Police Department.

The robbery happened at Chicken Salad Chick in the 2400 block of Dawson Road just before 8:30 p.m.

Police said two armed men went into the restaurant through the back entrance. Police said they took an unknown amount of cash and ran.

This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.

