Armed robbers hit Dawson Road restaurant

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Monday night armed robbery of a Northwest Albany restaurant is under investigation, according to the Albany Police Department.
The robbery happened at Chicken Salad Chick in the 2400 block of Dawson Road just before 8:30 p.m.
Police said two armed men went into the restaurant through the back entrance. Police said they took an unknown amount of cash and ran.
This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.
