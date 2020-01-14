Americus store manager speaks out after armed robbery

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) -The convenience store owner says a clerk is traumatized after an armed robbery in Americus.
Nirav Patel is the manager at Super Shop located on Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard in Americus.
He said he remembers receiving the phone call that his store had been robbed.
"At first I was pretty scared and traumatized but my immediate thought was that my employee was okay,” said Patel.
It was his aunt who was behind the counter and stared down the barrel of a gun.
Officers responded just before 7:30 on the morning of Jan. 9.
“My employee called me around 7:20. She said we’ve been robbed and I was like what happened and she was like traumatized,” Patel added.
He says his aunt has been working at Super Shop for around four or five years.
He says the 39-year-old woman went through another armed robbery in the past and both incidents have scarred his family member.
“She had an experience like this before as well, not at this store but, somebody robbed her at gunpoint a few years ago in the city.”
Patel says Paul took several cartons of cigarettes along with over $5,000- $7,000 in valuables, such as cash from the register, and older collectible currency.
Patel says his aunt is back at work.
He says so far a carton of cigarettes has been returned.
