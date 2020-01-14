Americus city leaders: no millage rate increase, council finalizing budget soon

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) -Americus city leaders say there will be no millage rate increase.
As the council gets closer to finalizing a city budget, Mayor Barry Blount tells us that one of the bigger revenue sources is property taxes.
He said council members are taking how they spend your tax money seriously.
“I, along with members of the council, we’re trying to be good stewards of the public money and trying to make sure that we take the tax dollars that we use and put them in the best use of providing the best possible services for our community.”
Mayor Blount predicts the fire and police departments’ turnover rate will decrease.
He said over the past years, the turnover rate for those two departments has lowered.
He attributes the low turnover rate as one of the reasons for their increase in pay.
Mayor Blount says the council will vote on the budget Thursday, Jan. 23.
