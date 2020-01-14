Albany Technical College seeing increases in new semester

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Students at one Southwest Georgia college are picking up more class hours, bringing in more enrollment — and it was only the first day of the spring semester.
Albany Technical College saw a 3 percent increase in enrollment from Fall 2018 to Fall 2019.
Under a new “success term," which is a seven-week format, this is the second semester of the terms.
It’s designed to allow students to get into the workforce earlier, as well as benefiting non-traditional students.
“If you have a family and you have a job and you need to go back to school, this will give you the opportunity to enroll in a seven-week success term while you work and support your family. It equates to you being able to increase your skill base, as well as your income when you graduate,” Barbara Brown, vice president of student affairs, said.
Albany Tech officials said the goal is to give 70 percent of courses in seven weeks.
They hope this will increase credit hours for students per term.
