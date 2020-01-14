Albany police adds more warrants for wanted man

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department has updated arrest warrants for a man wanted since June.
Investigators have added warrants for De’Marquis Candidate, 20, for armed robbery by sudden snatching, probation violation, theft by taking, and theft by deception.
Candidate is also known as “Lupe,” “Fruit Loop” and “Loop.”
He is 5′10 and weighs around 140 pounds.
If you have any information on Candidate’s whereabouts, you’re urged to call CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS.
