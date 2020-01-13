Valdosta police catch burglary suspect

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - On Monay, at approximately 6:15 a.m., patrol officers with the Valdosta Police Department (VPD) responded to a burglary alarm at a business in the 500 block of North Oak Street.
Officers soon found Gerrick Rolle, hiding inside the business.
Rolle refused to come out at first, but officers soon had him in custody, and he was taken to Lowndes County Jail.
He was charged with the following:
- Burglary
- Criminal damage to property
- Obstruction of an officer-misdemeanor
“We are extremely proud of our officers getting on the scene and catching this offender while in the act. This alarm system proved to be an invaluable tool for this business," said VPD Lt. Scottie Johns.
WALB has reached out for a copy of Rolle’s mugshot.
