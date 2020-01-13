Valdosta man arrested on numerous drug charges

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Late Saturday afternoon, January 11, patrol officers with the Valdosta Police Department (VPD) were patrolling the 600 block of East Jane Street, when they saw a man they knew was wanted on outstanding warrants.
Officers quickly detained Lemond Whitfield, and he was found to have cocaine, marijuana, Promethazine, and Ecstasy on his person.
Whitfield was transported to the Lowndes County Jail on the following charges:
- Possession of Schedule 1 Substance MDMA;
- Possession with Intent to distribute within 1000 feet of a housing complex ;
- Possession with intent to distribute within 1000 feet of a park;
- Possession of Schedule V controlled Substance;
- Possession of Marijuana with intent to sell;
- Possession of Cocaine with intent to sell.
“We are proud of our officers for preventing these drugs from being put out on the streets and getting this offender away from these areas where children are commonly found," said VPD Lt. Scottie Johns.
