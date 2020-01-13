UPDATE: GBI identifies Tift Co. shooting victim

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Law enforcement investigators are looking into what is for now being called a suspicious death in Tift County. The Tift County Coroner’s Office was called out about 1 a.m. Monday to Wilton Avenue on a report of a death.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) said that the Tift County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI to assist in investigating the death of Earnest Fuller, age 58.
The GBI said that when deputies arrived, they discovered Fuller suffering from a single gunshot wound. Fuller was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation remains active and ongoing with leads being pursued by both agents and investigators, the GBI said in a release.
Fuller’s body was transported to the GBI Macon Crime Lab where an autopsy will be performed.
Anyone who has information pertaining to this death investigation is encouraged to contact the Tift County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 388-6020 or the Georgia Bureau of Investigation at (229)-777-2080.
