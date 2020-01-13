UCF looks to end streak vs Tulane

SUPER SENIORS: Central Florida has relied heavily on its seniors. Collin Smith, Dazon Ingram, Ceasar DeJesus and Dre Fuller Jr. have combined to account for 59 percent of the team's scoring this year and 67 percent of all Knights points over the team's last five games.TERRIFIC TESHAUN: Teshaun Hightower has connected on 33.3 percent of the 63 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 6 for 17 over his last five games. He's also made 76.4 percent of his free throws this season.