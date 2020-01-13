Neighbors react to fatal shooting in Bainbridge

Some said they felt as if the situation could have been handled differently.
WALB spoke with a number of residents in the area and one of them shared that there were children outside playing when the shooting occurred.
They said this is something that hurts a lot of people in the community.
“It makes me feel bad, at the end of the day. I hated to see both of them leave like how they left yesterday. I mean it could have been better than that. Somebody could have walked away and been the bigger person," Mitchell Murrell said.
Another neighbor said how they want to see a change in the community.
“The situation is crazy. I feel bad for them both leaving like that. Just crazy, the whole thing is just crazy. I want to see a change out here. I want everybody to do good and do better and be great,” Cortez Green said.
One grandmother shared how she felt about her grandson possibly being outside during the shooting.
“It just does something to me to know it’s just that close to home ...you know?” Katrina Pitts told us.
Pitts has been living in this Bainbridge neighborhood for the past two years.
She said that she has never seen such deadly shootings so close to home.
Pitts said her grandson is normally out on her front lawn playing. She fears it could have been him.
We asked Pitts what made her move to this area.
“I was living with my daughter in the projects and she told me she was going to get us out of the projects and so that’s how we ended up here,” Pitts shared.
Takendra Ross is Pitts’ daughter. She was home, listening to the sound of gunfire right outside.
“I heard the gunshots, so when I heard the ambulances that’s when I really got a little disturbed. I was like, ‘oh wait a minute, let me go check and see what’s going on out the door because that’s not normal’,” Ross said.
When asked if she still feels safe in the area, Ross said she just wants people to say something if they see it.
“Trouble is all around us but I just feel like when we see something that isn’t right, I feel like people need to start speaking on it,” Ross shared.
Pitts is hopeful the future of the neighborhood will get better one day.
“What I want them to do is, we as a black community, I want the community to be a safe community where everybody can get along,” Pitts told us.
Pitts said she just thanks God that her grandson was inside, playing a video game. They will continue to keep a close eye on him.
“Thank God he had that game because it could have been something different,” Pitts told us.
The names of the two men have yet to be released.
This is still an ongoing investigation with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.