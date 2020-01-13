Lowndes Co. Board of Elections needs poll workers

LOWNDES CO., Ga. (WALB) - The Lowndes County Board of Elections said for anyone questioning the legitimacy of the election process they have an opportunity for you to see it first-hand.
The board is in need of poll workers for 2020 elections and possibly 2021.
Supervisor of Elections Deb Cox said that workers need to be registered voters in Lowndes County, be at least 16-years-old, not under a felony conviction. They also need to be able to read and write and undergo eight hours of poll worker training.
She said the person should also be able to work Election Day from 5:30 a.m. until about 10 p.m.
“You’ll be working towards an election that could potentially be in the history books. The state’s already projecting a record turnout for the state of Georgia, never seen before turn out. So that’ll be fun to be a part of that as well," said Cox.
Cox said they will not go into Election Day understaffed.
She said they would prefer to have workers from the county that want to do things correctly.
She maintained anyone interested should come to the Lowndes County Board of Elections Office in the next two weeks with two forms of ID.
