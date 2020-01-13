Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The national championship game is signaling a significant evolution in coaching styles. Instead of process-oriented, brand-obsessed task masters, Clemson's Dabo Swinney and LSU's Ed Orgeron embrace their role as personable, relationship-based leaders. That's not to say hard-nosed coaches such as Alabama's Nick Saban care less about their players or engender a lower degree of loyalty in those they are leading. And that's certainly not to say that more approachable coaches such as Swinney and Orgeron are slacking on the details and discipline every great program must have. But Swinney and Orgeron have clearly brought a different feel to this game.