Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Jose Borregales beat the Miami Hurricanes and now is about to join them. The former Florida International kicker announced Sunday that he has decided to transfer to Miami. The move comes about two months after he played a big role in FIU's stunning upset of the Hurricanes. Borregales always wanted to play at Miami but couldn't get an offer during his high school recruiting process. But when he announced his plans to transfer, the Hurricanes didn't let him get away a second time.
UNDATED (AP) — Jimmy Johnson has been elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He who coached the Dallas Cowboys to two Super Bowl championships in the 1990s. The hall announced his selection as part of a centennial class that was chosen on Wednesday by a special committee. Former Pittsburgh Steelers coach Bill Cowher was revealed Saturday night as the other coach being inducted. Johnson was a successful college coach at Oklahoma State and Miami, where he won a national championship in 1987, before being hired in 1989 by new Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning's franchise record-tying 10 games winning streak is over. Former teammate teammate Louis Domingue made 26 saves to lead the New Jersey Devils to a 3-1 victory. Travis Zajac and Andy Greene scored for the disappointing Devils. New Jersey fired general manager Ray Shero less than two hours before the game. Tyler Johnson scored for the Lightning, who had tied consecutive wins record on Saturday with a 1-0 win over Philadelphia. Curtis McElhinney made 17 saves in getting the start in place of Andrei Vasilevskiy, who had shutouts in the last two games for Tampa Bay.
NEW YORK (AP) — Julius Randle scored 26 points, RJ Barrett chipped in 23 and the New York Knicks rallied to beat the Miami Heat 124-121. Kevin Knox had 17 points off the bench and Reggie Bullock added 16 for the Knicks, who snapped a five-game losing streak. Jimmy Butler had 25 points and 10 rebounds for the Heat, who blew a lead down the stretch for the second time during their weekend stay in New York. James Johnson scored 19 points.
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and an assist, surpassing Olli Jokinen for the franchise’s career points lead with 420, and the Panthers beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 8-4. Mike Hoffman scored two goals for Florida, and Aleksander Barkov and Vincent Trocheck each had a goal and two assists. Mitch Marner scored twice for the Maple Leafs, and Zach Hyman had a goal and two assists. John Tavares also scored.
CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Kameron McGusty scored 19 points and the Miami Hurricanes shot 53% to withstand a late rally by streaky Pittsburgh and win 66-58. The Panthers had scoring runs of 18-2 in the first half and 17-3 in the second half but never led. After falling behind 46-26 with 14 minutes left they cut the deficit to 51-47 but could get no closer. The Hurricanes beat Pittsburgh for the seventh time in a row. The Panthers failed to build on their victory Wednesday at North Carolina, which ended a 22-game road losing streak in the ACC.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Precious Achiuwa scored 22 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as No. 21 Memphis rallied from a 14-point second-half deficit to beat South Florida 68-64 and stop a two-game losing streak. Tyler Harris finished with 17 points for the Tigers who held USF scoreless from the field over the final 6:37. Lester Quinones scored 13 for Memphis, which trailed 51-37 with 13 minutes left. David Collins led USF with 24 points. Memphis rebounded from consecutive losses to Georgia and No. 23 Wichita State.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Nausia Woolfolk scored 21 points, Nicki Ekhomu added 20 and No. 11 Florida State defeated North Carolina 78-64. The Seminoles had a 14-1 run in the second quarter and led 40-33 at the half. The Tar Heels tied the midway through the third quarter but FSU closed with a 14-3 run, seven by Ekhomu, to take a 56-45 lead into the fourth quarter. The Tar Heels got as close as six with four minutes to go but missed their next six shots. Ekomu scored seven straight points to push the lead back to 14. Taylor Koenen hit six 3-pointers and scored 22 points for the Tar Heels.