Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Nausia Woolfolk scored 21 points, Nicki Ekhomu added 20 and No. 11 Florida State defeated North Carolina 78-64. The Seminoles had a 14-1 run in the second quarter and led 40-33 at the half. The Tar Heels tied the midway through the third quarter but FSU closed with a 14-3 run, seven by Ekhomu, to take a 56-45 lead into the fourth quarter. The Tar Heels got as close as six with four minutes to go but missed their next six shots. Ekomu scored seven straight points to push the lead back to 14. Taylor Koenen hit six 3-pointers and scored 22 points for the Tar Heels.