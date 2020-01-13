GBI releases new details in Bainbridge murder, officer-involved shooting investigations

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WCTV) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has released new details in its murder and officer-involved shooting investigations of a Bainbridge shooting that left two people dead on Saturday.
According to the GBI, agents were called to the area of Fourth and Church streets around 1:17 p.m. Saturday.
When Bainbridge police officers arrived, Henry Isaac Jones, 47, was holding a sawed-off shotgun and standing over a body in the street.
Officers told Jones to drop the shotgun, but he didn't listen to their commands, according to the GBI. The investigation has shown that two Bainbridge officers on scene fired rifles at Jones after he refused to put his gun down or move away from the victim's body.
Witnesses told police Jones' attack on Stuffon Sanders, 57, was unprovoked. Sanders was on the street carrying a fishing pole when Jones shot him, according to the GBI.
Witnesses also told GBI agents they saw Jones walk up and shoot Sanders a second time after he had fallen from being shot the first time.
Bainbridge police tried to get Jones to move away from Sanders, who they knew wad badly hurt, but Jones refused to do so. The officers were trying to get Sanders medical treatment and determine if he was still alive, the GBI said.
Jones also continued to point his shotgun towards the officers.
Autopsies on both men are being performed at the GBI Crime Lab in Macon on Monday.
After the results are received, a complete case file on the murder and officer-involved shooting will be given to District Attorney Joe Mulholland for review.
The GBI says this investigation is active. If you have any information for agents, call them at (229) 225-4090.
