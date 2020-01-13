Death investigation underway in Tift Co.

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Law enforcement investigators are looking into what is for now being called a suspicious death in Tift County.
At the moment the death of a person is not being called a homicide, but that could change.
The Tift County Coroner’s Office was called out about 1 a.m. today to Wilton Avenue on a report of a death. They are still in the process of notifying next of kin.
Tift County Deputy Coroner Joseph Thompson said that the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was asked to investigate.
