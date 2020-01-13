DCSS student hit getting off bus

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A 15-year-old student was injured after he was hit by a car while getting off the school bus, according to the Dougherty County School System.
The student, who goes to Westover High School, was hit by a car after getting off the bus in front of his home on Weymouth Drive around 4 p.m. Monday.
Witnesses said the student got off the bus and walked across the street when the bus was fully stopped and lights flashing and sign out, when he was hit by a car approaching the bus in the opposite lane, according to the school district.
The student was taken to Phoebe for treatment and evaluation for possible head and neck injuries.
The driver of the car was charged with reckless driving, driving while distracted and failure to stop for a school bus, the school system said in a release.
“Drivers are encouraged to always be aware of their surroundings and to use caution and obey buses when they’re stopped on the road," the school system said in a release.
This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.
