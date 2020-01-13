Albany killers will stay in prison

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - A man and woman who were found guilty in the stabbing murder of another man in a motel room were denied new trials by the Supreme Court of Georgia the court said in a release Monday.
Lewis Floyd Jr., and his girlfriend, Tara Lee Harrell, were convicted of the August 2013 murder of William Jackson, and sentenced to life in prison, with the possibility of parole.
Prosecutors said he and Harrell killed Jackson in a room at the Dollar Inn on North Slappey Boulevard. The 54-year-old Jackson was stabbed in the chest and back.
Prosecutors say Jackson was the father of Harrell’s child but that she was dating Floyd, who had recently won close to a half-million dollar lottery jackpot.
The jury deliberated for five hours before returning the verdict.
Tara Harrell was also convicted on felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a knife during the commission of a crime.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.