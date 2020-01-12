NC Central, UMES meet in conference play

SAVVY SENIORS: NC Central's Jibri Blount, Ty Graves and Evan Clayborne have collectively scored 48 percent of the team's points this season and have accounted for 56 percent of all Eagles scoring over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JIBRI: Blount has connected on 35.1 percent of the 37 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 3 of 9 over his last five games. He's also converted 76.4 percent of his foul shots this season.