Minor damage reports for Saturday’s severe weather so far

SOUTHWEST, Ga. (WALB) - With potentially severe weather moving through South Georgia, there have been very few damage reports so far.
In Cuthbert, the police department said to watch out for downed trees and power lines. Police said Seaboard and Stewarts streets are blocked off.
In Sumter County, EMA Director Nigel Poole said there have been no reports of damage.
There were some tree limbs on roads out in the county, Poole said. Crews have cleared the roads.
WALB’s First Alert Weather Team is monitoring the severe weather. WALB will provide updates if there are more reports of damage.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.