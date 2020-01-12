Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — State lawmakers reviewing candidates to be regulators on South Carolina's utilities board only found six qualified candidates for four seats. The legislators rejected 11 candidates this week, including current member of the Public Service Commission, Swain Whitfield, who has been on the board for more than 10 years. The Post and Courier of Charleston reports lawmakers want to extend the search so they can find more qualified candidates. The lawmakers on the Public Utilities Review Committee reviewed the results of tests each candidate took and interviewed them under oath. Regulators have been under scrutiny since approving the construction of two nuclear reactors which were abandoned before generating power.