Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

OFF-DUTY OFFICER-SHOOTING
Three more arrested in shooting involving off-duty officer
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina authorities have arrested three more suspects in an incident in which an off-duty police officer shot and wounded a teenager who attempted to rob her and her husband. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police on Friday arrested 19-year-old Edwin Herrera, 27-year-old Devin Clayton Jacobs, and a 17-year-old juvenile. All three are charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon. The arrests follow a Dec. 27 incident in which several people reportedly approached officer Emily Bishop and her husband. Bishop fired her service weapon, wounding another 17-year-old.
ELECTION 2020-NORTH CAROLINA-STEYER
Steyer visiting North Carolina, including Barber's church
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer is spending the weekend campaigning in North Carolina. The wealthy environmental activist plans to make stops in Durham and Raleigh on Saturday before going Sunday to the Goldsboro church of civil rights leader the Rev. William Barber for an anti-poverty forum. Saturday's stops include the North Carolina Central University law school and a Durham housing complex. Steyer qualified for Tuesday's Democratic presidential debate in Iowa by hitting polling and donor thresholds set by the Democratic National Committee. Steyer has pushed proposals on immigration, combating climate change and helping historically black colleges and universities.
AP-US-ODD-BAD-WIG-BANDIT
FBI is trying to catch a "bad wig bandit" in North Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The FBI is asking the public's help in catching a so-called “bad wig bandit” who's been robbing banks in North Carolina. The FBI said in a statement on Thursday that the suspect wore a different wig during each heist in the Charlotte area. One wig was blonde. Another was black. The third was red. The FBI said he robbed a BB&T in Huntersville on Dec. 13. He then robbed two banks on Jan. 7. The first was a New Horizon Bank in Belmont. The second was a Wells Fargo in Gastonia.
CONVICTED RAPIST-APPEAL
Lawyers for man serving life for rape vow to continue appeal
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Attorneys for a North Carolina man serving life in prison for a 1976 rape that he denies committing are vowing to continue their appeals effort after a federal court panel ruled against him. In a 2-1 ruling Wednesday, a three-judge panel of the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals upheld decisions by state and federal judges rejecting Ronnie Long's attempts to be granted a new trial. The Charlotte Observer reports that Long's attorneys now plan to request a hearing before the full Fourth Circuit court.
EX-UNC COACH-PEDESTRIAN DEATH
Ex-UNC women's basketball coach charged in pedestrian death
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — The former women's basketball coach at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has been charged in connection with an accident that killed an elderly pedestrian. Durham police said 67-year-old Sylvia Hatchell was charged Friday with misdemeanor death by vehicle and unsafe movement violation. Police said 89-year-old Betty Colby was hit by a vehicle in a parking lot on Monday, causing her to fall backward and hit her head on the pavement. Colby died Wednesday. Investigators also said that neither speed nor impairment were factors in the accident.
AP-US-NORTH-CAROLINA-VOTER-ID
N Carolina GOP legislators make late pitch to keep photo ID
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Republican lawmakers made a last-minute plea on Friday to a federal judge as they seek to save a photo identification requirement to vote that had been set to begin with the March primary.The GOP legislative leaders already have been turned away by U.S. District Judge Loretta Biggs from entering the lawsuit that the NAACP filed against other state officials to challenge the December 2018 law. They're asking to intervene again while asking Biggs to suspend her decision last week that prevents the photo ID mandate from being implemented for the time being.
HOUSE FIRE-BODY FOUND
Firefighters discover man shot to death inside burning house
EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (AP) — Firefighters responding to a house fire on the North Carolina coast found the body of a man who authorities say had been shot to death. News outlets report Emerald Isle police say they were called to a home on just after 8:30 p.m. Thursday.. When they arrived, they found the body of 31-year-old Carl Jones Jr. So far, there have been no arrests in the case.
WWII CLASSIFIED MISSION
NC to mark 75th anniversary of deaths in secret WWII project
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (AP) — The Russian ambassador to the U.S. is among those expected to attend a service to mark the 75th anniversary of the deaths of five people during a top-secret World War II mission when hundreds of Soviet aviators trained on North Carolina's coast. News outlets report the service to remember Project Zebra and the five aviators killed when their seaplane crashed into the Pasquotank River will be held Saturday in Elizabeth City. The project was declassified in 2013. It helped train about 300 Soviet aviators in 1944 and 1945. The commemoration will include the attendance the Russian ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov; Russian students and elected officials.