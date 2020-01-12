Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

POLICE SHOOTING-MIAMI BEACH
Police shooting in South Beach; Miami Beach officer stabbed
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A shooting in Miami Beach’s tourist-filled South Beach neighborhood has left a police officer injured with a stab wound and one other person hospitalized. Miami Beach police tweeted that the shooting occurred Saturday night on Ocean Drive in the city’s famous Art Deco Historic District. Authorities say the officer had been stabbed and was in stable condition. Police said the other person was hospitalized in critical condition. Investigators did not say what prompted the shooting.
AP-US-TRICK-DADDY-ARREST
Rapper Trick Daddy arrested in Miami on DUI, drug charges
MIAMI (AP) — Authorities say rapper Trick Daddy faces cocaine possession and driving under the influence charges after his arrest in Miami. The Miami Herald reports that an officer found the rapper asleep behind the wheel early Saturday morning when responding to reports of a driver hitting signs and running red lights in a Range Rover. An arrest affidavit said Maurice Young, the rapper's real name, told the officer he had about five drinks at a club. Investigators say he had slurred speech and smelled like alcohol. Young failed a field sobriety test and was taken to a station, where police say they found cocaine in his belongings.
GATOR ATTACK
Gator bites Florida college student hiking in Everglades
MIAMI (AP) — Everglades National Park officials say an 18-year-old college student was bitten by an alligator while hiking in a group. The Miami Herald reports that a professor and about 15 students were wading through the water on a wet trail near the Pahayokee Overlook southwest of Miami when the reptile bit the young woman's lower right leg Friday. The student suffered two small puncture wounds. Park officials say the trail is a popular spot and alligator attacks there are extremely unusual. Biologists have temporarily closed the area to visitors as they evaluate the incident.
SESSION
From coconut patties to guns, lawmakers ready for session
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida lawmakers are set to begin their 60-day annual session with 3,000 bills in front of them, ranging from making coconut patties the official state candy to adding new requirements for private gun sales. The session begins Tuesday, and the only thing lawmakers are constitutionally required to do is approve a state budget, which is expected to exceed $90 billion. They'll also consider an abortion bill that would require girls under 18 get their parents' permission before getting an abortion and environmental bills that address sea level rise and algae blooms.
FATAL HOME INVASION
Officials: Florida man shot with his gun after invading home
BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Florida officials are investigating the death of a man accused of invading a house and fighting with the resident before he was shot with his own gun. The Manatee County Sheriff's Office says the suspect entered the Bradenton house Friday, and the man who lived there said he fired a round next to his head and beat him up with the pistol. The man told deputies he fought back and was able to grab the gun when the suspect dropped it, and shoot the intruder. Deputies found the man dead on the ground against a condo building near the house.
BULLITT MUSTANG-AUCTION
'Bullitt' Mustang sells for $3.74 million at Florida auction
KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — The Highland Green 1968 Ford Mustang GT featured in the film “Bullitt" has sold at a Florida auction house for $3.74 million. The Orlando Sentinel reports that Friday's sale at Mecum Kissimmee marks the most expensive Mustang ever sold. Seller Sean Kiernan drove the car across the auction block at Silver Spurs Arena and then addressed a crowd of about 25,000. Bidding surpassed $3 million in the first minute. The top bid went back and forth between someone present and a bidder on the phone for several minutes before the mystery buyer on the phone won, agreeing to pay $3.4 million plus a 10 percent buyer’s premium.
EX-CONGRESSWOMAN-CORRUPTION
Juror's higher being belief won't void ex-rep.'s conviction
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A federal appeals court says a Florida congresswoman’s conviction in a corruption case won’t be voided after a juror was removed for believing that a higher power had directed an innocent verdict. A three-judge panel of the 11th U.S, Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Thursday that former Democratic U.S, Rep. Corinne Brown's convictions should stand. She had appealed in part over the trial court's decision to remove a juror who claimed divine communication directed an innocent verdict. Brown is serving a five-year prison sentence, previously representing a Jacksonville-based U.S. House district from 1993 to 2017.
SUPER BOWL-PYTHON HUNT
Miami Super Bowl organizers bring death to Burmese pythons
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Miami's Super Bowl means death for some of Florida's Burmese pythons — and that's a good thing. The game's organizing committee is promoting the Python Bowl, a 10-day contest that began Friday that will awards prizes to the hunters who kill the most and biggest of these invasive snakes. The pythons can grow to 20 feet and are descended from pets released starting five decades ago. They are decimating the native mammal and bird populations. Officials understand the pythons caught won't even make a dent in the population, which might exceed 100,000. But the goal is to raise the public's awareness of the problem.
HOSPITAL EMPLOYEE ARRESTED
Hospital worker accused of beating 13-year-old patient
PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Police say a 47-year-old maintenance worker at a Pensacola hospital beat a 13-year-old patient after hearing that the child had made the holes in a wall that he was repairing. Pensacola police arrested Kevin Douglas on Wednesday following the Jan. 2 incident at Baptist Hospital. Douglas is charged with cruelty to a child. Hospital officials say they fire Douglas after the incident. According to an arrest report, Douglas overheard a nurse saying the boy had made the holes in the wall. Douglas then started beating the child. Douglas posted bond and was released from jail on Wednesday.
SKYWAY BRIDGE-SUICIDE NET
Nets going up to prevent suicides at Sunshine Skyway bridge
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Nets will be going up along a portion of Florida's Sunshine Skyway Bridge, which spans the mouth of Tampa Bay and has become a magnet for suicides. The Tampa Bay Times reported Friday that the steel mesh nets will be installed along a 1.5-mile section of the bridge, which reaches heights of 200 feet above the water. The nets will extend 8 feet above the concrete barriers on the bridge, which carries Interstate 275 between Pinellas and Manatee counties. Since the bridge opened in 1987, records show 248 people have died by suicide there.