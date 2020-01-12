Forecast: Warm weather, rain chances linger into work week

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Heading into early Sunday morning, the severe threat is over for South Georgia.
Scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder are possible on Sunday. Highs will vary depending on where you live. High temperatures will warm into upper 60s to low 70 for most communities. Our far southeastern counties will likely see highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.
Monday through Wednesday will feature the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms with highs in the upper 70s to near 80.
Slight rain chances continue into Thursday and Friday with highs in the low to mid 70s.
Higher rain chances return by next weekend.
