30 students from a DOCO school sent home due to flu

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County School System urges you to take the flu seriously.
This comes after officials say 30 students from one school were sent home Friday for either the flu or flu-like symptoms.
J.D. Sumner, the district communications manager of the school system, said they noticed clusters of flu cases before winter break.
This week though, they’ve seen spikes in cases and had to send students home.
“We know that parents have schedules that they have to keep and work is a challenge sometimes when you have a sick child but it’s important for us and the safety of our students to make sure that any child who does have the flu stays at home until that flu is no longer able to be spread to other children," said Sumner.
Officials are asking parents to realize the risk and take action.
“One thing that I think is unique in Dougherty County that we have that we can offer our parents is our school-based health clinics. We have clinics at Albany Middle, Live Oak, Turner, Alice Coachmen, Robert Harvey Elementary, all that can help families who don’t have a family doctor but have a child enrolled in our district,” said Sumner.
Sumner said the clinics do accept walk-ins, but you are encouraged to make an appointment.
He said your child should be fever-free for 24 hours before sending them back to school.
