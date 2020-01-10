Saturday’s severe threat

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A First Alert Weather Day holds for Saturday as a squall line moves east with strong-severe storms. Latest timing is Saturday afternoon into early Sunday. Our western counties, Clay, Early, Quitman, Randolph and Stewart Counties have been added to an Enhanced Risk which mean severe storms are likely with threats of damaging wind gusts and tornadoes.
The potential for strong-severe storms covers all of SWGA. The squall line is expected to weaken however the threat holds until the squall line clears. Stay alert, have multiple ways to receive any watches and warnings that may be issued and know where you’ll seek shelter.
Rain chances and unseasonably warm temperatures hold the next 7 days.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.