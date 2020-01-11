Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

BOSTON (AP) — A law firm hired to investigate Jeffrey Epstein's ties with MIT has concluded that he donated more than $700,000 and visited campus at least nine times after being convicted of sex crimes in 2008. The report finds that some senior leaders at MIT approved Epstein's donations but demanded that they be kept out of the public spotlight in an attempt to protect the school's reputation. Many of the donations came through Epstein's foundations and were recorded as anonymous gifts. Still, the report concluded that MIT's leaders violated no laws or school policies in accepting gifts from a convicted sex offender. MIT President L. Rafael Reif issued a statement calling the findings “a sharp reminder of human fallibility and its consequences.”