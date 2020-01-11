How to deal with storm anxiety

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Past experiences with severe weather can lead to storm anxiety, according to the National Weather Service.
They said one way to reduce the stress or fear of storms is by being prepared.
With the threat of potential tornadoes, meteorologists say you need to understand your warning and how to respond.
You can start by finding a safe place to go to reduce the chances of injury.
Mark Wool is a warning coordination meteorologist with NWS.
He said he's familiar with the sensitivity of Dougherty County residents to tornadoes.
But said this can sometimes lead to more proactive planning.
“The main thing is we want people to be paying attention tomorrow. And have multiple ways to receive the warning. And then don’t hesitate when the warning comes. Implement your plan. The warning is not a time to get a second opinion. We don’t want people wasting those critical minutes,” said Wool.
Wools said if you wait to respond, you increase your chances of getting hurt, or worse.
Also, he said to keep in mind tornadoes affect a tiny area, so most people will not experience a tornado.
