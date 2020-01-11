Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Rudy Gobert had 15 points, 13 rebounds, and six blocked shots, leading the Utah Jazz to a 109-92 victory over the Charlotte Hornets. Jordan Clarkson led the Jazz with 20 points off the bench. Bojan Bogdanovic added 16 points and Georges Niang chipped in 15.Utah has won eight straight games and 13 of 14. Terry Rozier scored 23 points to lead the Hornets. Miles Bridges added 11 points. The Hornets have lost three straight.
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Petr Mrazek stopped 32 shots for his third shutout of the season and the Carolina Hurricanes scored twice in 63 seconds late in the second period to defeat the Arizona Coyotes 3-0. The Hurricanes led 1-0 when Lucas Wallmark’s tip of Dougie Hamilton's shot went off Antti Raanta’s glove and head before landing in the goal 1:13 before the second intermission. Martin Necas increased the lead to 3-0 with 9.6 seconds left in the period. Warren Foegele also scored for the Hurricanes. Arizona was shut out for the second straight night.
LAROSE, La. (AP) — Cajun pride is surging in the south Louisiana communities where LSU coach Ed Orgeron grew up along the bayou Lafourche. Top-ranked LSU is looking to close out arguably the greatest season in program history with a victory over No. 3 Clemson on Monday night in the College Football Playoff championship in New Orleans. Orgeron won a state high championship at South Lafourche High School. His mother Cornelia “Coco” Orgeron still lives on the property where he was raised. Childhood friends say Orgeron has remained true to his heritage and is virtually the same person they knew growing up.
KENNER, La. (AP) — LSU and Clemson have arrived in New Orleans and the College Football Playoff championship countdown has truly begun. It's been almost two weeks since No. 1 LSU and No. 3 Clemson won their semifinals games to set up the matchup for the national title game. Clemson arrived Friday after a short weather delay in two jumbo jets at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport. There were two orange Clemson flags held up alongside the airline's exit door. The coaches and players walked onto an orange carpet and were greeted by a New Orleans style brass band.
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — The losses are adding up for North Carolina, along with the sleepless nights for Hall of Fame coach Roy Williams. The Tar Heels are just 8-7 on the basketball season entering a visit from Clemson, which is 0-59 all-time in Chapel Hill. The Tar Heels have struggled to replace their top five scorers from last year's team. They're also dealing with injuries that include top player Cole Anthony being sidelined after knee surgery. Williams remains tied with late mentor Dean Smith for fourth on the Division I men's coaching career wins list with 879 victories.
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — The former women's basketball coach at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has been charged in connection with an accident that killed an elderly pedestrian. Durham police said 67-year-old Sylvia Hatchell was charged Friday with misdemeanor death by vehicle and unsafe movement violation. Police said 89-year-old Betty Colby was hit by a vehicle in a parking lot on Monday, causing her to fall backward and hit her head on the pavement. Colby died Wednesday. Investigators also said that neither speed nor impairment were factors in the accident.