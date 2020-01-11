Gov. Kemp attends ribbon-cutting for Walmart facility in Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Gov. Brian Kemp is celebrating over 200 new jobs being brought to South Georgia.
He attended the ribbon cutting for Walmart’s 201,000 square foot, state-of-the-art facility in Thomasville.
FPL Foods is operating it.
Through the operation, the company plans to provide angus-beef to over 500 Walmart chains.
Gov. Kemp shared that his office will continue to work overtime to bring projects like this one to the area.
“Our success is only made possible because of great companies like Walmart and their willingness to invest in places like Thomasville, Georgia in the state," said Kemp. “This $90 million to $140 million project represents a game-changing investment in Thomasville and I certainly realize that. That is why I’m here today.”
Walmart employees said the facility has been underway since August of 2018.
During Friday’s ribbon-cutting, the company gave out over $12,000 in grants to the Georgia Wildlife Federation, the Thomasville Police Force, and Second Harvest Food Bank.
