FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY

The Severe Threat remains Slight (15% chance of damaging winds, 5% chance of a tornado) along highway 319 westward. A few of our far western counties still lie in the Enhanced risk (30% Chance of damaging winds, 10% chance of tornadoes). Those include Seminole, Early, Clay and Quitman Counties. The risk level drops to Marginal (5% chance of damaging wind gusts, 2% chance of a tornado) east of Highway 319.