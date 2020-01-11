FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY

It will be warm and windy Today. Highs approach 80 degrees. Winds will be sustained near 20 mph and could gust past 40 mph. A wind advisory is in effect for most of Southwest Georgia from 7am-10pm.
A squall line will moves into our northwestern counties around 7pm and continues to progress towards the Flint River to around 11pm. By midnight it makes it to highway 319 and weakens. Storms should drop below strong levels by 2am east of I-75.
The Severe Threat remains Slight (15% chance of damaging winds, 5% chance of a tornado) along highway 319 westward. A few of our far western counties still lie in the Enhanced risk (30% Chance of damaging winds, 10% chance of tornadoes). Those include Seminole, Early, Clay and Quitman Counties. The risk level drops to Marginal (5% chance of damaging wind gusts, 2% chance of a tornado) east of Highway 319.
Rain totals of 1 inch or more are possible northwest of the Flint River. Flooding is not expected.
Meteorologist
Chris Zelman
