Family celebrates life of Kendrick Johnson on seventh anniversary of death

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Friday is the 7th anniversary of the death of Kendrick “KJ” Johnson. His grieving family and friends aren’t letting the day go by unnoticed.
They wrapped up a vigil, honoring his life.
During the vigil, there was a balloon release, a prayer, and seven minutes of silence to acknowledge every year he’s been gone.
Many of those in attendance wore their red and black ‘Kendrick Johnson Matters’ t-shirts, including his mother.
She said she feels there’s been no justice for her son.
“I stand bold and firm to what I say. I mean just what I say and I’m not backing down to anybody when it comes to Kendrick Johnson because y’all should’ve left him alone. At the end of the day and at the beginning of the day, God allowed me to birth him. Nobody had no right to take his life," said Jacquelyn Johnson.
Johnson was found dead inside a gym mat at Lowndes High School when he was 17-years-old.
Believing he was murdered, Johnson’s family has been engaged in a legal battle ever since.
