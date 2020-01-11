Dozens gather to remember former ASU coach Deacon Oliver Jones

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It was standing room only Friday night as dozens of people gathered to honor and remember the life of former Albany State coach, Oliver Jones.
Jones led the program for nearly 30 years. He died in late December.
Numerous family, friends and former players spoke about Jones' life inside the Greater Cutliff Grove Baptist Church in Albany.
One friend recalls how Coach Jones always treated other people and his players.
“His mannerisms. His way of getting a message across to you so you could understand it and apply it to your coaching skills. And that’s what I got from him. A lot. Especially men’s basketball because I coached boys basketball for 25 years,” said Coach Jessie Massey.
Jones’ funeral will be held Saturday morning at the Albany State East Campus Gym.
The service starts at 10 a.m.
