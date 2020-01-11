DCSS superintendent speaks at Exchange Club meeting

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County Schools superintendent gave an update on the state of the school district at a Friday Exchange Club meeting.
Kenneth Dyer discussed some of the positives the school district is seeing, but also some of the challenges.
Dyer spoke for about 30 minutes on a variety of topics.
He spoke about the school system's accreditation and where they stand financially.
Dyer also talked about the recent closing of Albany High School in order to save money and combine resources.
Dyer also spoke on some non-academic issues including food insecurities within the school system.
One of the other major topics talked about were the challenges the schools face, including decreasing populations and lower property tax revenue.
Dyer said updating community organizations, like the Exchange Club, are important.
“We need our families to be involved, we need community organizations to be involved and the Exchange Club is one of those organizations that is already involved in the community, so I like to keep them updated on what we’re doing and see what they can possibly help, they’re already helping with the helping hands program,” Dyer said.
