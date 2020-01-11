Albany transit service to close early for severe weather

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Transportation Services is ending its transit services early Saturday because of severe weather, according to city officials.
Below is the following departure schedule:
- Last trip departure for Red/Gold, Route 4 Green, and Gray/Purple will be 6:45 p.m..
- Last trip departure for the following routes will be 6:15 p.m.: Route 3 Orange Line, Route 7 Brown Line, Route 9 Silver Line.
- Last trip departures for Route 1X Red/4X Green will be 6:30 p.m.
