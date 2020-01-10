Valdosta mayor reads final proclamation

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta Mayor John Gayle participated in his last proclamation reading Thursday before leaving office.
Stopping by the police department, he proclaimed Thursday ‘National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day’.
He spoke about how fitting it was to spend his day honoring what he called a very special group of people.
Though the day was proclaimed in honor of law enforcement, Police Chief Leslie Manahan took a second to address the mayor.
“I want to take a second to recognize Mayor Gayle again and let him know how much we’re going to miss him. He is an outstanding leader for our city and everything that he’s done for our department. He supports you guys 100 percent, just like a city manager does. He’s going to be greatly missed by all of us and I want to take a minute just to say thank you for all you’ve done for us," said Manahan.
Gayle served as the mayor for the past eight years.
Gayle’s predecessor, Mayor Scott James Matheson, was sworn in Thursday evening at the city council meeting.
