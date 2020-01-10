TPD looking for wanted man

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Thomasville Police Department (TPD) is asking for the public’s help finding a wanted man.
Jalen Brentavious Jones is wanted in connection to a Nov. 23 incident where he recklessly drove a stolen vehicle, according to TPD.
He is wanted on theft by taking, reckless driving and driving while license suspended charges.
Jones is described as 5′6, 145 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information on Jones’ whereabouts is asked to call the Thomasville Police Department at (229) 255-4151.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.