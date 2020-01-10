Soldier surprises kids at school after 11-month deployment

“Those of you that are out there that are struggling with leaving your families back home, it’s tough, but we as soldiers, airmen, marines, all of the above, put your boots on one foot at a time, strap 'em up, rub dirt on them and drive on,” the soldier expressed. “Do your job, make your bed in the morning, finish it with getting in your bed at night, just put in a day and a day and a day and you’ll make it through it, and you’ll come back to a beautiful family like I have myself."