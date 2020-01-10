Soldier surprises kids at school after 11-month deployment

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A local soldier was away from his family for nearly a year and wasn’t expected to return home until another week or so. At least that’s what his family thought.
On Thursday afternoon, Jesse Curtis, a husband and father of three, surprised his oldest son Ty Curtis at Buckeye High School while he was in class.
Curtis has been away from home since February 2018, serving our country.
“I missed him a lot, it’s been tough but I did it,” Ty Curtis cried.
After surprising Ty, Jesse along with his wife and other family members, went across the street to Buckeye Elementary to surprise his youngest child, Cason.
After hearing about the surprise, Cason’s teacher, Ms. Brown, said she wanted to make the moment very special for Cason.
Ms. Brown, along with other teachers and administrators, planned a way to bring all the first-grade classes together to catch the moment.
All classes were brought into the cafeteria to celebrate the student’s special accomplishments. That’s when a teacher pulled a name from a drawing for a student who would receive a special surprise.
The name that was chosen just so happened to be Cason.
Cason was immediately filled with joy after hearing his name called, but after seeing his special surprise behind a curtain on stage, he couldn’t help but jump into his father’s arms, crying and embracing him.
“My dad came back home,” Cason said with a big smile.
Later that evening, Jesse visited his oldest daughter, Adabelle, before her team’s basketball game.
“You know it worries me when he's out there because I’ve been around every time he's deployed,” Adabelle explained. “So, a bunch of stress will be off my mom's shoulders and nobody will have to worry anymore because now we know he's safe."
Although deployment is tough on families, Jesse Curtis, a committed soldier shared some words of wisdom.
“Those of you that are out there that are struggling with leaving your families back home, it’s tough, but we as soldiers, airmen, marines, all of the above, put your boots on one foot at a time, strap 'em up, rub dirt on them and drive on,” the soldier expressed. “Do your job, make your bed in the morning, finish it with getting in your bed at night, just put in a day and a day and a day and you’ll make it through it, and you’ll come back to a beautiful family like I have myself."
