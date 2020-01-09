Severe storms possible Saturday

More clouds but dry with warm 70s this afternoon. This kicks off a warming trend that'll keep temperatures 10-20 degrees above average. lows in the 50s and 60s and highs mid 70s to low 80s. As a southerly flow increases rain chances rise into the weekend.
Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day. We have the potential for strong to severe storms. As a squall line moves east threats of damaging wind gusts and tornadoes are expected. Timing across SWGA late Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning. Make sure you have multiple ways to be alerted and have a sturdy place to seek shelter.
