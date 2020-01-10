Rail crossing maintenance coming in Wilcox, Turner counties

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Single-day closures are planned at several rail crossings in Wilcox and Turner counties this month as crews perform maintenance, the Georgia Department of Transportation said Friday.
Motorists should note the dates are subject to change based on weather or the railroad company’s schedule. Detour signs will be posted. The upcoming closures start Tuesday, Jan. 14, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The crossing on State Route (SR) 90 in Rebecca, in Turner County is affected first.
Westbound traffic will turn right on Washington Street, left on SR 112, then right on SR 90. Eastbound traffic will turn left on SR 112, right on Washington Street and left on SR 90.
On Thursday, Jan. 16, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the crossing on SR 112 in Rebecca.
Southbound traffic will turn left on Washington Street, right on SR 90 and continue straight (SR 112 and SR 90 run common).
Northbound traffic will go straight on SR 90, left on Washington Street and right on SR 112.
On Monday, Jan. 20, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., the crossing on SR 159 near County Road (CR) 262/Double Run Road in Wilcox County will have work done.
Southbound traffic will turn right on CR 45/Hatley Road, left on Williford Crossing Road, left on SR 90 and right on SR 159. Northbound traffic will turn left on SR 90, right on Williford Crossing Road, right on CR 45 and left on SR 159.
