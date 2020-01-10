NWS: Get prepared mentally for storms

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The National Weather Service (NWS) wants to make sure you’re prepared mentally and emotionally as storms move into the WALB viewing area Saturday.
Many people suffer from “storm anxiety,” which could make you feel powerless.
The NWS said the best way to empower yourself is through knowledge and preparation.
Here are a few tips to avoid storm anxiety:
- Prepare in advance.
- Identify what stresses you out when it comes to storms and how you can manage that.
- Learn about the storms.
- Visit your local National Weather Service office and meet the forecasters.
- Learn your local geography.
[ To learn more about storm anxiety, click here. ]
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.