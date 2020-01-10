NWS: Cool season severe weather events common in South Ga

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Officials at The National Weather Service say severe storms can happen in January. We all remember what happened in January 2017, but there are other months where South Georgia is more prone to severe weather.
Mark Wool is with the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee.
He said it’s not unusual to see cool season severe weather events.
Wool said mid-February through mid-April and then again in late fall are more active months for severe weather.
He also said this region is no stranger to severe weather in January.
Same as in January 2017, there will be higher than normal warmth and moisture on Saturday.
“One of the similarities from that one into this one is how mild it was,” said Mark Wool, NWS Tallahassee warning coordination meteorologist. “So, we’ve got a little bit more, you know, warmth and moisture availability than we would typically see in the month of January which is why we’ve got that enhanced risk out for areas just west of Georgia there,” said Wool.
We'll definitely see both warm temperatures and high moisture in South Georgia on Saturday.
