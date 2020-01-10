NJIT, N. Fla. meet in conference play

SUPER SENIORS: North Florida has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Ivan Gandia-Rosa, Wajid Aminu, Garrett Sams and JT Escobar have collectively accounted for 60 percent of the team's scoring this year and 67 percent of all Ospreys points over the last five games.CLUTCH COOKS: Zach Cooks has connected on 29.7 percent of the 101 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 8 of 28 over the last five games. He's also converted 76.7 percent of his free throws this season.