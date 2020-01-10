Lowndes Co. commissioners approve SDS agreement

LOWNDES CO, Ga. (WALB) - Lowndes County commissioners are taking steps, hoping to end a legal battle, going on for the past few years.
County commissioners hope their battle over the service delivery strategy agreement will end.
Members of their board joined with Valdosta City Council.
It was a part of a special called meeting, in hopes of getting an agreement in place.
They approved one on Wednesday.
It determines who will provide services, and how people will be taxed between the county and its municipalities.
The new agreement also addresses sewer and water services.
It allows the county and municipalities to evaluate providing the services on a case-by-case basis.
Tension remained heavy on this topic, but now county commissioner, Clay Griner, says he’s hoping the city will pass it.
“We wanted to create something that was simple. Something that satisfied DCA requirements. Something that led to trust between a city council and county commissioners. I feel good about it. I feel good about what we came up with. I feel good about the way it came about, the participation we had," said Griner.
Legal issues continued over this agreement since 2016.
The groups have met multiple times to resolve these issues.
Griner said he hopes they will have an agreement in place by the end of January.
He said he is thankful to the city for their cooperation.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.