Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Employees and others on the state health plan in South Carolina can now get free urgent care visits online. The Medical University of South Carolina is offering the benefit. People needing medical care for things like colds, stomach viruses and other minor ailments can go to www.musc.care or call 843-261-5940 and arrange a visit with a doctor or nurse practitioner. The university says they can either discuss their health online through video chat or on the phone and the service works 24 hours a day. The benefit is available for all 550,000 people who use the South Carolina Public Employee Benefit Authority.