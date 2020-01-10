Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

MLK COMMEMORATION
ML King Day activities to emphasize voters and nonviolence
ATLANTA (AP) — As the nation prepares for the Martin Luther King Jr. national holiday, King’s daughter says the Atlanta center named for him will offer nonviolence training, voter registration and visits from politicians, entertainers and sports figures. Bernice King called this a “dire” election year, amid the impeachment of President Donald Trump and a tumultuous climate in the United States. She said voter registration will take place at the series of Atlanta events, as well as a demonstration of the workings of new voting machines, in hopes of encouraging voting and reducing wait times at voting sites.
STUDENT DIES
Georgia student passes out, dies en route to hospital
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia high school freshman has died after passing out at school Thursday. The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System confirms a Woodville-Tompkins Institute student died on the way to the hospital. School Board Director of Communications Stacy Jennings said it happened about 9 a.m. Further details were not immediately available. The student's name has not been released. Jennings said the student was male. Jennings told news outlets the school board is providing grief counselors for students and staff.
WRONGFUL CONVICTION
Wrongfully convicted Georgia man freed after 17 years
DOUGLAS, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia man has been released from prison after spending more than a third of his life incarcerated for a crime he didn't commit. News outlets report 44-year-old Kerry Robinson walked out of a South Georgia prison Wednesday after 17 years and hugged his relatives. His attorneys at the Atlanta-based Georgia Innocence Project say he was convicted in 2002 of breaking into a woman’s home nine years prior and sexually assaulting her. Robinson filed a motion for a new trial in September and was exonerated after DNA evidence retested using modern technology proved an original analysis was misleading. Robinson maintained his innocence from the beginning.
BC-GA-ELECTION 2020-GEORGIA SPECIAL ELECTION
3 qualify for south Georgia state Senate special election
ATLANTA (AP) — Two Republicans and a Democrat are running in a special election in a south Georgia state Senate seat. The Secretary of State's office says the Republican candidates in state Senate District 13 include Cardin Summers of Cordele and Jim Quinn of Leesburg. Mary Egler of Leesburg is the lone Democrat to qualify. The three candidates will run together on Feb. 4 on the special election ballot. A March 3 runoff will follow if no candidate wins a majority. The seat was vacated when Sen. Greg Kirk, an Americus Republican, died from cancer just before Christmas.
BURGLAR-NAP
Man breaks into Taco Bell, prepares food, takes nap
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Georgia authorities say a burglar prepared food and took a nap inside a Taco Bell restaurant he had just broken into. Police have asked for the public's help in identifying the man who broke into the fast food restaurant early Christmas morning. The man approached the restaurant in unincorporated Lawrenceville and entered through the drive-thru window. Surveillance video shows he used the fryers to make himself a meal. After eating, he then took a nap on the restaurant floor. Prior to leaving about three hours later, police say the suspect stole a laptop and tablet.
MORRIS BROWN-DEBT
Church denomination forgives Atlanta college's $4M debt
ATLANTA (AP) — A church denomination has forgiven $4 million in debt owed by a college it founded in Atlanta. News outlets report the African Methodist Episcopal Church announced the financial boost for Morris Brown College on Tuesday night. In exchange, the college agreed to establish a $1.5 million scholarship for members of the church denomination. Morris Brown lost its accreditation in 2002. Its interim president launched an effort last year to become accredited again. The historically black college was founded in the 1800's. Morris Brown College currently has about 40 students enrolled.
AP-US-HBCU-DONATION-CHARLES-BARKLEY
Former NBA star Charles Barkley donates $1M to Miles College
FAIRFIELD, Ala. (AP) — Charles Barkley has donated $1 million to historically black Miles College. The Basketball Hall of Famer and former Auburn star told interim president Bobbie Knight about the donation Wednesday, news outlets reported. Knight was named interim president in July. She's the first woman to lead the Fairfield school. Knight said Barkley's contribution is the largest individual gift the college has received in its 122-year history. This is the fourth time Barkley has donated to an HBCU. He has previously pledged $1 million each to Alabama A&M, Clark Atlanta University and Morehouse College.
RIGHT WHALES-INJURED CALF
Baby right whale spotted with deep wounds off Georgia coast
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Conservationists say a newborn right whale has been spotted off the coast of Georgia with serious wounds to its head. Barb Zoodsma of the National Marine Fisheries Service says humans may be helpless to do anything to treat the injured calf. Critically endangered North Atlantic right whales migrate each winter to shallow waters off Georgia and Florida to give birth. Zoodsma says the fourth newborn calf of the season was spotted by an aerial survey team Wednesday and appeared to be swimming normally alongside its mother. But when photographs taken from the air were viewed at full-size, researchers could see deep cuts on either side of the calf's head. Zoodsma says the wounds were likely caused by a boat propeller. Scientists estimate only about 450 of the rare whales survive.