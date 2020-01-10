Josh Thomas signs with Bryan College

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - For South Georgia, it’s not uncommon to see a student athlete sign a national letter of intent to a college.
And Friday, two more South Georgia athletes are headed to the next level.
The Sherwood Eagles saw Josh Thomas sign with Bryan College for soccer.
And for Thomas, he thinks he’ll fit right in with the Lions play style.
As two of the coaches were former Eagles.
“Well, I’ve played under Jamie for a long time now," said Thomas. "So, just to be able to keep that tradition and go up and play with him is just going to be awesome for me and a new experience. It’s a new chapter in my life and his life as we go together.”
The Lions made it to the conference finals this past season.
