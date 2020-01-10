Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Shayla Bennett scored 20 points and North Carolina again handed a highly ranked North Carolina State team its first loss of the season, beating the No. 9 Wolfpack 66-60 on Thursday night. Taylor Koenen added 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Tar Heels, who rallied from 12 down midway through the third quarter. It was the first win in the longtime rivalry for first-year UNC coach Courtney Banghart. Aislinn Konig had 24 points to lead the Wolfpack. The Tar Heels handed N.C. State its first loss last year, too, that one coming after the Wolfpack started 21-0.
UNDATED (AP) — No. 1 LSU and Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow face No. 3 Clemson, the defending national champions in the College Football Playoff title game Monday night. Clemson has won 29 straight games. Another title would make the Tigers just the fourth program since 1936 to win three in four years. LSU is seeking its fourth national title overall and first since 2007. Burrow has thrown a Southeastern Conference-record 55 touchdown passes. Clemson has yet to lose when sophomore quarterback Trevor Lawrence starts, going 25-0.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Zia Cooke had 21 points, Aliyah Boston added 19 points and a career-high 25 rebounds and fourth-ranked South Carolina cleared another significant hurdle in its quest for a Southeastern Conference championship by topping No. 21 Arkansas 91-82 on Thursday night. The Gamecocks used a stingy defense to slow down Razorbacks star guard Chelsea Dungee, one of the SEC’s best scorers. Dungee racked up 63 points in two games last season against South Carolina but was held in check for most of the game. Dungee began the night 0 for 11 from the field and finished with 14 points.
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — David Azore had 25 points as Texas-Arlington defeated Appalachian State 66-56. Brian Warren had 16 points for Texas-Arlington. Radshad Davis added 13 points and eight rebounds. Jordan Phillips had seven rebounds for the home team. Kendall Lewis had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Justin Forrest added 15 points. James Lewis Jr had 10 points. Texas-Arlington takes on Coastal Carolina at home on Saturday. Appalachian State takes on Texas State on the road on Saturday.
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Andy Van Vliet had 18 points and 11 rebounds as William & Mary topped UNC Wilmington 79-63. Nathan Knight added 17 points and 17 rebounds for the Tribe. Knight also had five assists for the Tribe. Luke Loewe had 14 points for William & Mary (12-5, 4-0 Colonial Athletic Conference), which won its fourth consecutive game. Bryce Barnes added 11 points. Jaylen Sims had 21 points and six rebounds for the Seahawks (5-13, 0-5), who have now lost 10 games in a row.
SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Nijal Pearson had 29 points as Texas State beat Coastal Carolina 78-66. Pearson is now No. 2 in career scoring at Texas State with 1,854 points, passing Travis Cornell (1970-74) at 1,841. Caleb Asberry had 14 points and six rebounds for Texas State. Isiah Small added 14 points and 10 rebounds. Marlin Davis also had 14 points for the home team. The game featured the Chanticleers' conference-leading offense and the Bobcats' top scoring defense. DeVante' Jones had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Chanticleers. Keishawn Brewton added 16 points.