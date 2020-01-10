Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nikita Kucherov had two goals, Andrei Vasilevskiy made 25 saves and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Arizona Coyotes 4-0 for their ninth consecutive victory. Alex Killorn and Mikhail Sergachev also scored for the Lightning, who are one win from tying the franchise record of 10 straight set in February 2019. Kucherov scored a pair of second-period goals to make it 4-0. Arizona's Adin Hill, making his fourth appearance this season, stopped 30 shots as the Coyotes' four-game winning streak ended. Arizona's top two goalies, Darcy Kuemper and Antti Raanta, are out with lower-body injuries.
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Noel Acciari scored 2 goals and Sergei Bobrovsky made 30 saves in his first start in three games to lift the Florida Panthers over the Vancouver Canucks 5-2. Mike Hoffman, Evgenii Dadonov and Mark Pysyk also scored goals for the Panthers. Jonathan Huberdeau had two assists to move within one point of tying Olli Jokinen for the most in Panthers franchise history. Tyler Motte and Brock Boeser scored for the Canucks. Thatcher Demko made 44 saves.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays have acquired first baseman-designated hitter Jose Martinez from St. Louis in a trade that sends minor league pitching prospect Matthew Liberatore to the Cardinals. In addition to addressing the need for a right-handed bat, the Rays receive outfielder Randy Arozarena and a Compensation Round A draft pick in the four-player deal. Liberatore is a 20-year-old left-hander who was the 16th overall pick in the June 2018 draft. The Cardinals also receive minor league catcher Edgardo Rodriguez and a Compensation Round B draft pick.
CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — No. 7 Louisville is the last team unbeaten in the Atlantic Coast Conference league race this season. The Cardinals beat Miami 87-41 on Thursday night to move to 4-0 in ACC games and 15-1 overall. Louisville is now alone in first after No. 9 North Carolina State was beaten earlier Thursday by North Carolina. Dana Evans scored 16 for the Cardinals. Miami played without top scorer and rebounder Beatrice Mompremier. The Hurricanes missed their first 16 shots and took their worst loss in 13 years.
NEW YORK (AP) — Tim Tebow will be at spring training with the New York Mets for the fourth straight year. The 2007 Heisman Trophy winner will report to major league training camp next month in Port St. Lucie, Florida. The 32-year-old outfielder hit .163 in 77 games last season at Triple-A Syracuse in his second straight injury-shortened season. He did not play after July 21 because he cut his left hand while fielding a ball in the outfield. Tebow hit .273 with six home runs, 14 doubles and 36 RBIs in 84 games for Double-A Binghamton in 2018.
MIAMI (AP) — Catcher Francisco Cervelli has finalized a $2 million, one-year contract with the Miami Marlins to provide depth behind Jorge Alfaro. Cervelli played in 48 games last year for the Pirates and Braves. He's a career .269 hitter in 12 seasons. To make room on the roster, outfielder Austin Dean was designated for assignment. The Marlins are still in the market to add to their bullpen before spring training begins next month.
UNDATED (AP) — Golf lost one of its great design architects Thursday when Pete Dye died at age 94. Dye had been battling Alzheimer's disease for several years. His golf courses often were described as “dye-abolical” because of the punishment they could inflict on a bad shot. All were memorable. Among the most famous is the TPC Sawgrass. That's where The Players Championship has been held since 1982. It was Dye's wife, Alice, who inspired him to build the island green at No. 17. Other Dye designs include Whistling Straits, Oak Tree, Kiawah Island and Crooked Stick. All hosted majors.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Pat Hurst has been selected captain of the U.S. team for the 2021 Solheim Cup. The 50-year-old Hurst was an assistant to Juli Inkster for the matches in 2015, 2017 and 2019 and played in the competition five times during a 20-year career on the LPGA Tour. Hurst said Inkster was the first person she called after being told she was captain by LPGA Tour commissioner Mike Whan. The 2021 match will be held at the Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio.